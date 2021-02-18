Courteney Cox tugs at fans' heartstrings by playing 'Friends' theme song on piano

Courteney Cox posted a video wherein she is playing the tune of the show's theme song

Friends star Courtney Cox channelled her inner Monica Geller as she learned another great skill and flaunted it on her Instagram.



The actress stepped into the shoes of her iconic character from the show by playing the theme song on a keyboard.

On Wednesday, Cox posted a video wherein she is playing the tune of the theme song named I’ll be there for you and won millions of hearts overnight subsequently.

She featured Joel Taylor playing his acoustic guitar in the background to complement well with the piano. Cox went on to pose a question with the video that read: “Let me know what I should learn next below.”

It’s hardly surprising that within a few hours, thousands of comments had already poured in.



People were celebrating and reminiscing the good old days of the show and lauding Cox for her brilliant performance.