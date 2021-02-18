PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United announce player replacements

PSL logo.

PSL teams Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United announced player replacements ahead of the series

Quetta Gladiators' Dale Steyn will miss the first two matches due to a family commitment and will be temporarily replaced by Hassan Khan

Islamabad United's Akif Javed will not play in PSL 6 as he has recently undergone surgery; will be replaced by Zeeshan Zameer

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United on Thursday announced player replacements ahead of the much-awaited series which is about to kick-start in Karachi on February 20, 2021.

According to a press release issued in this regard, Quetta Gladiators' supplementary pick Dale Steyn will miss his side’s first two PSL 6 matches due to a family commitment.

The South African fast bowler is expected to reach Karachi on February 22, after which he will be available for the franchise after going through the necessary coronavirus testing and quarantine.

The Gladiators have brought in young all-rounder Hassan Khan as his partial replacement to the squad, the teams are allowed to make two supplementary round picks at the PSL Draft.

The combination for this can be two local players or one local or foreign player.

On the other hand, Islamabad United’s pacer Akif Javed is recovering from surgery and will not be available for PSL 6. The team said that fast bowler Zeeshan Zameer has been included in the United squad as Akif’s replacement.

