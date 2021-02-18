Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United announce player replacements

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

PSL logo.
  • PSL teams Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United announced player replacements ahead of the series
  • Quetta Gladiators' Dale Steyn will miss the first two matches due to a family commitment and will be temporarily replaced by Hassan Khan
  • Islamabad United's Akif Javed will not play in PSL 6 as he has recently undergone surgery; will be replaced by Zeeshan Zameer

LAHORE:  Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United on Thursday announced player replacements ahead of the much-awaited series which is about to kick-start in Karachi on February 20, 2021.

Read more: Shahid Afridi promises 'not to let fans down' in PSL 2021

According to a press release issued in this regard, Quetta Gladiators' supplementary pick Dale Steyn will miss his side’s first two PSL 6 matches due to a family commitment. 

The South African fast bowler is expected to reach Karachi on February 22, after which he will be available for the franchise after going through the necessary coronavirus testing and quarantine.

Read more: PSL 2021: PCB announces ticket prices and spectator protocols

The Gladiators have brought in young all-rounder Hassan Khan as his partial replacement to the squad, the teams are allowed to make two supplementary round picks at the PSL Draft.

The combination for this can be two local players or one local or foreign player.

On the other hand, Islamabad United’s pacer Akif Javed is recovering from surgery and will not be available for PSL 6.  The team said that fast bowler Zeeshan Zameer has been included in the United squad as Akif’s replacement.

Read morePSL 2021: Roads won’t be blocked for Karachi matches, SHC told


More From Sports:

Islamabad United’s Phil Salt reveals his goals for PSL 2021

Islamabad United’s Phil Salt reveals his goals for PSL 2021
Sarfaraz comments on Mohammad Hafeez controversy

Sarfaraz comments on Mohammad Hafeez controversy
Video: When Shoaib Akhtar bowled Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar on consecutive deliveries

Video: When Shoaib Akhtar bowled Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar on consecutive deliveries
PSL 2021: Zalmi owner Javed Afridi's video call with Esra Bilgic sends internet into frenzy

PSL 2021: Zalmi owner Javed Afridi's video call with Esra Bilgic sends internet into frenzy
PSL 2021: Kamran Akmal warns former teammate Hasan Ali of tough competition

PSL 2021: Kamran Akmal warns former teammate Hasan Ali of tough competition
PSL 2021: Erin Holland 'very disappointed' on not joining commentary panel

PSL 2021: Erin Holland 'very disappointed' on not joining commentary panel
PSL 2021: Roads won’t be blocked for Karachi matches, SHC told

PSL 2021: Roads won’t be blocked for Karachi matches, SHC told
Babar Azam named among 11 most expensive players on The Hundred draft list

Babar Azam named among 11 most expensive players on The Hundred draft list
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed says Quetta Gladiators' success 'more important than individual glory'

PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed says Quetta Gladiators' success 'more important than individual glory'
South Africa's Faf du Plessis says goodbye to Test cricket

South Africa's Faf du Plessis says goodbye to Test cricket
David Gower and others join PSL’s star studded commentary panel

David Gower and others join PSL’s star studded commentary panel
PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Afridi aspires to reclaim best-bowler title

PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Afridi aspires to reclaim best-bowler title

Latest

view all