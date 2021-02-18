Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
APP

Negotiated political settlement only way forward in Afghanistan: PM Imran Khan

By
APP

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Head of Massoud Foundation, Afghanistan, Ahmad Wali Massoud called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad, on February 18. 2021. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated his conviction that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and a negotiated political settlement is the only way forward.

After Afghanistan, Pakistan is the most desirous of restoration of peace in that country as it is deeply affected by the conflict, he added.

The prime minister was speaking to Ahmad Wali Massoud, Head of Massoud Foundation, Afghanistan, who called on him, a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

The prime minister extended a warm welcome to Ahmad Wali Massoud and stated that Pakistan and Afghanistan were "bound by a fraternal relationship, rooted deep in shared history and commonalities of faith, culture and traditions", according to the statement.

The prime minister recalled the historic contribution of late Ahmed Shah Massoud, a key Mujahideen leader, during the Afghan resistance movement.

In the context of the Afghan peace process, he highlighted that Pakistan had extended full support to facilitate the US-Taliban Peace Agreement and the initiation of Intra-Afghan Negotiations.

Imran Khan stressed that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations provided a "historic opportunity, which must be seized by the Afghan leadership to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement", said the statement.

He added that Pakistan had been emphasising the need for all sides to work together constructively, take steps for reduction of violence leading to ceasefire, and secure a political solution for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

The prime minister underscored that the return of peace in Afghanistan would have lasting benefits for the region and beyond, through economic development, regional trade, and improved connectivity.

He further highlighted the range of steps, including introduction of a liberal visa regime, and increased facilitation in bilateral and transit trade to further strengthen fraternal ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"Pakistan’s assistance for Afghanistan’s development efforts and human resource capacity-building would continue apace," he added.

The visit of Ahmad Wali Massoud and his delegation is in continuation of Pakistan’s policy to reach out to the Afghan leaders to further strengthen bilateral ties and enhance mutual convergence on the Afghan peace process.

More From Pakistan:

3-year-old girl allegedly raped in Dadu

3-year-old girl allegedly raped in Dadu
PTI lawmakers 'know govt on its way out', will 'happily vote for PPP', Bilawal claims

PTI lawmakers 'know govt on its way out', will 'happily vote for PPP', Bilawal claims
'RIP, legend': Twitter pays tribute to Ali Sadpara after family announces death

'RIP, legend': Twitter pays tribute to Ali Sadpara after family announces death
Pakistan to begin next coronavirus vaccination phase from March, says Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistan to begin next coronavirus vaccination phase from March, says Dr Faisal Sultan
Senate elections: CJP disappointed over PPP, PML-N reneging on open ballot agreement

Senate elections: CJP disappointed over PPP, PML-N reneging on open ballot agreement
Muhammad Ali Sadpara – the snow leopard

Muhammad Ali Sadpara – the snow leopard
'Mushahidullah Khan trained me in politics,' says PML-N's Maryam Nawaz

'Mushahidullah Khan trained me in politics,' says PML-N's Maryam Nawaz
Sharmila Farooqi records 'Pawri Hori Hai' video with Nasir Hussain Shah, other PPP leaders

Sharmila Farooqi records 'Pawri Hori Hai' video with Nasir Hussain Shah, other PPP leaders
Privatisation will save Pakistan’s power sector, says Miftah Ismail

Privatisation will save Pakistan’s power sector, says Miftah Ismail
Pakistani climber Ali Sadpara declared dead by family

Pakistani climber Ali Sadpara declared dead by family
Pakistan's economy stayed stable despite coronavirus pandemic: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's economy stayed stable despite coronavirus pandemic: PM Imran Khan
PM Imran Khan's address to Sri Lankan Parliament cancelled due to COVID-19: report

PM Imran Khan's address to Sri Lankan Parliament cancelled due to COVID-19: report

Latest

view all