Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 19 2021
By
Web Desk

By-polls on four vacant national, provincial seats in Punjab, KP today

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 19, 2021


  • By-elections in four constituencies today
  • Polling being held under tight security
  • All four seats fell vacant due to the death of former lawmakers

By-elections are being held today (Friday) on four vacant national and provincial assembly seats.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, polling will continue till 5pm without any break.

Polling is being done for: NA-75, Sialkot-IV Daska, PP-51 Gujranwala I, NA-45 Kurram I and PK-63 Nowshera III. The seats fell vacant due to the death of the former lawmakers.

Read more: PPP candidates secure victory in Sanghar, Karachi by-polls

Foolproof security measures have been made to ensure polling in a peaceful and transparent manner.

The NA-75 Daska was formerly occupied by PML-N MNA Iftikharul Hassan Shah.

Around 360 polling stations have been set up in the constituency and the total number of voters is 44,003.

The contest is between Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar of PML-N and Ali Asjad of PTI.

Read more: Counting underway for by-polls at PS-43, PS-88 and PB-20 constituencies

The NA-45 seat was vacated after the death of JUI-F MNA Munir Khan Orakzai.

A total of 27 candidates are in the fray in NA-45. PTI's Fakharuzzaman Bangash, JUI-F's Jamil Khan and independent candidate Haji Syed Jamal are expected to be the main contestants.

In Kurram, 134 polling stations have been set up for 180,931 voters.

Earlier this week, polling took place in the by-elections for vacant Sindh and Balochistan Assembly seats — PS-43 Sanghar III, PS-88 Malir II and PB-20 Pishin III.

PPP candidates had secured a victory in the Karachi and Sanghar by-polls, while a JUI-F candidate won the Pishin seat

More From Pakistan:

Dam fund: CJP gives back donation of 12-kanal land

Dam fund: CJP gives back donation of 12-kanal land

Senate election: Candidates elected unopposed on technocratic, women's seats in Punjab

Senate election: Candidates elected unopposed on technocratic, women's seats in Punjab
WATCH: Maryam 'impressed' as shop-owners bring out 'sher' at motorway stop

WATCH: Maryam 'impressed' as shop-owners bring out 'sher' at motorway stop
Prices of sugar, ghee, wheat, expected to go up in utility stores

Prices of sugar, ghee, wheat, expected to go up in utility stores
Army Chief thanks China for coronavirus vaccines as ambassador visits GHQ

Army Chief thanks China for coronavirus vaccines as ambassador visits GHQ
PSL 2021: Is Haris Rauf competing with Shaheen Afridi?

PSL 2021: Is Haris Rauf competing with Shaheen Afridi?
Two arrested in kidnapping of foreign nationals, theft probe

Two arrested in kidnapping of foreign nationals, theft probe
Negotiated political settlement only way forward in Afghanistan: PM Imran Khan

Negotiated political settlement only way forward in Afghanistan: PM Imran Khan
3-year-old girl allegedly raped in Dadu

3-year-old girl allegedly raped in Dadu
PTI lawmakers 'know govt on its way out', will 'happily vote for PPP', Bilawal claims

PTI lawmakers 'know govt on its way out', will 'happily vote for PPP', Bilawal claims
'RIP, legend': Twitter pays tribute to Ali Sadpara after family announces death

'RIP, legend': Twitter pays tribute to Ali Sadpara after family announces death
Pakistan to begin next coronavirus vaccination phase from March, says Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistan to begin next coronavirus vaccination phase from March, says Dr Faisal Sultan

Latest

view all