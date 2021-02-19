By-polls on four vacant national, provincial seats in Punjab, KP today





By-elections in four constituencies today

Polling being held under tight security

All four seats fell vacant due to the death of former lawmakers

By-elections are being held today (Friday) on four vacant national and provincial assembly seats.



According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, polling will continue till 5pm without any break.



Polling is being done for: NA-75, Sialkot-IV Daska, PP-51 Gujranwala I, NA-45 Kurram I and PK-63 Nowshera III. The seats fell vacant due to the death of the former lawmakers.

Foolproof security measures have been made to ensure polling in a peaceful and transparent manner.

The NA-75 Daska was formerly occupied by PML-N MNA Iftikharul Hassan Shah.

Around 360 polling stations have been set up in the constituency and the total number of voters is 44,003.

The contest is between Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar of PML-N and Ali Asjad of PTI.

The NA-45 seat was vacated after the death of JUI-F MNA Munir Khan Orakzai.

A total of 27 candidates are in the fray in NA-45. PTI's Fakharuzzaman Bangash, JUI-F's Jamil Khan and independent candidate Haji Syed Jamal are expected to be the main contestants.

In Kurram, 134 polling stations have been set up for 180,931 voters.

Earlier this week, polling took place in the by-elections for vacant Sindh and Balochistan Assembly seats — PS-43 Sanghar III, PS-88 Malir II and PB-20 Pishin III.

PPP candidates had secured a victory in the Karachi and Sanghar by-polls, while a JUI-F candidate won the Pishin seat