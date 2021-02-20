Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 20 2021
Crime drama Criminal Minds in the works for Paramount Plus

Saturday Feb 20, 2021

Paramount Plus, being rebranded from CBS All Access in March, is bringing back the famous crime drama, Criminal Minds, just one year after it was wrapped up following a 15-season run on CBS.

When contacted, the representatives of upstart streamer Paramount Plus and co-producers CBS Studios and ABC Signature did not comment as deals are still being finalised.

Erica Messer, the longtime showrunner, may join the venture for the revival. She recently extended her overall deal with ABC Signature. It’s yet to be seen if cast members from CBS show will join the revived series.

Like the original series, the revived killer procedural drama also will be produced by CBS Studios and ABC Signature (formerly ABC Studios).

Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Matthew Gray Gubler, Kirsten Vangsness, Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney were part of the final-season.

Meantime, broadcast network CBS is eyeing a return to CSI with a limited series with original stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox on the roll calls. The series, in success, also would stream on Paramount+.

One of Paget Brewster’s fans said he misses the cast of the drama every single day.


Paget had her breakthrough role in Criminal Minds as FBI Supervisory Special Agent Emily Prentiss. She continuously performed in the series from 2006 to 2012. Later, she had guest appearances in the show. She resumed her role in the series in 2016.

