Senate election: Election Commission of Pakistan issues production orders for detained lawmakers

ECP allows detained MPs to cast votes in Senate election

The Senate election is scheduled for March 3

ECP says it is its duty to conduct the elections honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan issued production orders for five lawmakers so they can cast their vote in the upcoming Senate election.

ECP has allowed MNAs Shahbaz Sharif, Ali Wazir, Khurshid Shah and Khawaja Muhammad Asif and MPA Hamza Shahbaz to cast their vote on March 3.

The commission gave this direction in an order issued on Friday to the respective chief secretaries of Punjab, Sindh and the NAB chairperson.

In its order, the ECP says it is its duty to conduct the elections honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law.



“Exercising its powers under the relevant Articles of the Constitution, the Commission hereby directs all the chief secretaries and the chairman NAB to ensure presence of any other Member National/Provincial Assembly in its custody, at their designated polling stations for casting their votes on the poll day,” said the ECP order.