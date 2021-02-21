Drew Barrymore gushes over Priyanka Chopra: 'I loved you at first sight'

Priyanka Chopra has managed to win over not just bigwigs in Bollywood but also some megastars from seven seas across in Hollywood.



The Quantico actor recently made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show virtually and the 50 First Dates star was all over the Bollywood beauty.

Chopra told Barrymore how she was her teenage crush, and responding to that, the talk show host said: "I have loved you at first sight but I love your book. There are all the details that you bring us in with you.”

“The part where you and Nick are like full in love and it's just so romantic. You've lived such an extraordinary life. It's hard to pick which facet of your life I'd like to talk to you about," Barrymore added.

She also spoke about Chopra’s massive fan-following, saying: "With over 60 million followers on Instagram, biggest star in India, huge here in Hollywood and a really famous husband, how do people manage such lives?"