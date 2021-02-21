‘Pawri Hori Hai' influencer Dananeer Mobeen joins Peshawar Zalmi

‘Pwari ho rai hai’ Dananeerr becomes Zalmi official

The internet sensation Dananeer Mobeen, who catapulted to fame overnight, has made an exciting new announcement for all her sports fans.

The 'Pawri Hori Hai' famed influencer revealed that she has officially joined the Peshawar Zalmi family, unleashing a wave of elation amongst cricket buffs.

The overnight sensation announced the news in an Instagram post with a picture from the event and a caption that read, “I am SO excited to announce that I am now an official member of the Zalmi family! Akhpal team! Da pekhawar azmaray @jafridi10.”

She even posted a number of behind-the-scenes shots from the event, and it appears Dananeer is on the fast track to fame.



