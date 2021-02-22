Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 22 2021
Prince William wants to rebuild ties with Prince Harry and move on from past drama

Many wondered if the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry widened after the exit was made official.

However, reports suggest that the Duke of Cambridge is looking to put the past behind and rebuild his relationship with his little brother.

A source told The Times: "I don’t think anyone was surprised. Removing work as the thing to cause tension between them will hopefully allow a relationship of brothers to rebuild.”

The source further referenced Harry and Meghan’s upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying: "But there’s a long way to go. This interview coming up will hopefully not make it harder.”

The insider also added that the brothers’ relationship had also begun to heal over the course of the past few months as they both make conscious efforts to reconcile. 

