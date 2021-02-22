DG ISPR addresses press conference

RAWALPINDI: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar is addressing a press conference at the army headquarters.

The military spokesperson spoke to the media on the fourth anniversary on the launch of Operation Raddul Fasaad. Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar shared the details about the dividends earned through the operation that was launched on February 22, 2017 by the army under COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The operation was launched to indiscriminately eliminate the "residual/latent threat of terrorism", consolidating the gains made in other military operations, and further ensuring the security of Pakistan's borders, according to a statement issued by the military.

He said the strategic intent of Raddul Fasaad was, and is, a peaceful, stable and normalised Pakistan where people's confidence in the state is restored and terrorists and extremists are rendered completely ineffective by curtailing their freedom of action.

"While armed forces fight terrorists. Terrorism and extremism can only be defeated by civil law enforcement agencies and society as a whole. That’s how we look at it," said Maj Gen Iftikhar.

While explaining the operation, the military's spokespersons aid that "every Pakistani" was a soldier of the operation under the "whole of nation approach".

He also explained the reasoning behind the operationg, saying that it was launched at a time when the terrorists after seeing the destruction of their infrastructure in tribal areas and facing heavy losses after different operations tried to take refuge in different areas of Pakistan

Maj Gen Iftikhar said that considering such situation the operation was launched was launched under a "two-pronged strategy".

"One prong focused on counter terrorism and the other focused on violent extremism," said the DG ISPR.

The head of the military's media wing while speaking about the strategy said that the counter terrorism aspect of the strategy focused had a few "cardinals".

He explained that the few cardinals was that "violence can only be used by the state", making the western zone of the country stable with proper border management system and finishing the support base of terrorists.

Speaking about the counter violent extremism strategy, the DG ISPR said: "One thing is clear that an ideology can be countered can only be countered by a superior ideology or superior argument as we say."

He added that within this context the strategy was to take part in the implementation of the National Action Plan, inclusion of tribal areas in national mainstream, and controlling extremism by taking part in government’s reforms of police, education, madrassahs.

In the presser, the DG ISPR also gave a detailed overview of Pakistan's grand strategy of Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

He said the strategy was based on four words which was "clear, hold, build and transfer".

"These were the four principles under which we fought this war," said the DG ISPR.

The Maj Gen said that the clear and hold phase was ongoing till 2010-2017.

"[Under] clear and hold phase after major operations different areas were cleared of terrorists and the state’s write was being restored in tribal areas," said the military's spokesperson.

He added that the operation Raad ul Fasaad was part of the "build and transfer phase". He added that under this phase the objective was to make the "hard earned gains irreversible".

While talking about the operation, Maj Gen Iftikhar said that more than 375,000 IBOs were conducted in the last four years. He said out of those over 34,000 operations were done in Punjab, over 150,000 in Sindh, over 80,000 in Balochistan and more than 72,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Through this urban terrorism was controlled and many terrorists' networks were finished," said the DG ISPR.



The DG ISPR said that under During Radd ul Fasaad, the Khyber IV Operation and Operation Dawatoi were also carried out.

More to follow...