Leopard shot dead after it injured eight people in Tharparkar

Residents of Tharparkar opened fire and killed a leopard after it attacked and injured eight people



The wild cat came out from the border area in Saranghwari and Bhutaro villages of Islamkot tehsil in Tharparkar

The injured were sent home after being given first aid treatment



Residents of Tharparkar opened fire and killed a leopard after it attacked and injured eight people, Geo News reported.



According to the wildlife department, a leopard that came out from the border area in Saranghwari and Bhutaro villages of Islamkot tehsil in Tharparkar attacked the villagers and injured eight people.

Read more: Islamabad: Hidden cameras catch 5 leopards roaming in Margalla Hills

The injured were sent home after being given first aid treatment. After the incident, the residents of the area chased the wildcat and shot him dead.

Residents said that the leopard had previously attacked and injured several people as well.