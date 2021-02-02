Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Tuesday Feb 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Islamabad: Hidden cameras catch 5 leopards roaming in Margalla Hills

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

Twitter/Rina S Khan/via Geo.tv

  • Islamabad Wildlife Management Board warns trekkers to return from the Margalla Hills before dark.
  • Common leopard spotted at 5:37am on January 31, with IWMB's cameras successfully capturing images of the rare breed.
  • A female leopard named 'Shehzadi' — or 'Princess' — was spotted thrice between Trails 4 and 6 in the last five days.

ISLAMABAD: Hidden cameras installed around the federal capital's famed Margalla Hills have caught five leopards roaming around in the rugged terrain, the Daily Jang reported.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has warned people who trek in the Margalla Hills to return before dark as five leopards have been sighted while one was seen walking on tracks used by humans thrice over the past week.

A common leopard was spotted at 5:37am on January 31, with the IWMB's cameras successfully capturing images of the rare breed. Moreover, a female leopard named 'Shehzadi' — or 'Princess' — was spotted thrice between Trails 4 and 6 in the last five days.

Five different leopards have been spotted in Margalla Hills National Park since 2019.

IWMB Chairperson Rina Saeed Khan said the gate to the Trail 4 would be closed in the evening — at Maghrib time — and a gate to the Trail 6 would be installed soon.

Citizens were advised to return from the tracks before dark lest they run into trouble.

More From Amazing:

Pakistan not diplomatically isolated despite Indian efforts: FM Qureshi

Pakistan not diplomatically isolated despite Indian efforts: FM Qureshi
PTI constitutes board for Senate tickets

PTI constitutes board for Senate tickets
Othal road accident claims lives of 11 passengers

Othal road accident claims lives of 11 passengers
MQM founder Altaf Hussain in ICU after contracting coronavirus

MQM founder Altaf Hussain in ICU after contracting coronavirus
3 terrorists killed as forces thwart infiltration attempt near Pak-Afghan border in Lower Dir

3 terrorists killed as forces thwart infiltration attempt near Pak-Afghan border in Lower Dir
Cow dung to power buses in Karachi: Zartaj Gul

Cow dung to power buses in Karachi: Zartaj Gul
Students request Shafqat Mahmood to continue schools closure as he bats for on-campus classes

Students request Shafqat Mahmood to continue schools closure as he bats for on-campus classes
Karachi University issues admission lists of bachelors, masters and diploma Evening Program 2021

Karachi University issues admission lists of bachelors, masters and diploma Evening Program 2021
'Angry' girl shoots friends after family prohibits meeting

'Angry' girl shoots friends after family prohibits meeting
PM Imran Khan nominates PML-Q's Kamil Ali Agha for Senate elections

PM Imran Khan nominates PML-Q's Kamil Ali Agha for Senate elections
'Be patient', PM Imran Khan tells people on resolving Pakistan's problems

'Be patient', PM Imran Khan tells people on resolving Pakistan's problems
Army chief Gen Bajwa, DG ISI call on PM Imran Khan to discuss security

Army chief Gen Bajwa, DG ISI call on PM Imran Khan to discuss security

Latest

view all