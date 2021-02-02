Islamabad: Hidden cameras catch 5 leopards roaming in Margalla Hills

Twitter/Rina S Khan/via Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: Hidden cameras installed around the federal capital's famed Margalla Hills have caught five leopards roaming around in the rugged terrain, the Daily Jang reported.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has warned people who trek in the Margalla Hills to return before dark as five leopards have been sighted while one was seen walking on tracks used by humans thrice over the past week.

A common leopard was spotted at 5:37am on January 31, with the IWMB's cameras successfully capturing images of the rare breed. Moreover, a female leopard named 'Shehzadi' — or 'Princess' — was spotted thrice between Trails 4 and 6 in the last five days.

Five different leopards have been spotted in Margalla Hills National Park since 2019.

IWMB Chairperson Rina Saeed Khan said the gate to the Trail 4 would be closed in the evening — at Maghrib time — and a gate to the Trail 6 would be installed soon.

Citizens were advised to return from the tracks before dark lest they run into trouble.