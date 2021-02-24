Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
OCOur Correspondent

PTI demands removal of Sindh IG after Haleem Adil Sheikh arrest

By
OCOur Correspondent

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

  • PTI protests arrests of Haleem Adil Sheikh and others in Karachi
  • They demanded the removal of Sindh Inspector-General Mushtaq Mahar.
  • Protesters expressed the hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan will take "strict notice" of what had happened to Haleem Adil Sheikh

KARACHI: PTI leader and workers from Sindh want the federal government to change the province's inspector-general of police, Mushtaq Mahar.

They gathered outside the Karachi Press Club Tuesday to protest the PPP-led Sindh government over an alleged ongoing crackdown on the party’s workers and the arrest and alleged mistreatment of Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Read more: PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested amid by-polls in Karachi's PS-88

PTI lawmakers elected from Karachi, including former opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi, parliamentary leader Bilal Ghaffar, Karachi president Khurram Sherzaman, Saeed Afridi, Arsalan Taj, Jamal Siddiqui, Ramzan Ghanchi, Raja Azhar, Rabistan Khan, Riaz Haider, Adeel Ahmed, Dua Bhutto, and MNA Jay Parakash Lohana attended the protest.

The protesters expressed the hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan will take "strict notice" of what had happened to Sheikh.

They condemned Sheikh’s arrest and harassment which, they said, he continues to face during detention. They said fake terrorism cases registered against the PTI leader were proof the Sindh government feared him.

Read more: Sneak attack: Haleem Adil Sheikh finds snake in room while in police custody

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had given instructions for the arrest of Sheikh and others, the PTI leaders alleged.

