Sneak attack: Haleem Adil Sheikh finds snake in room while in police custody

  • Snake found in Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh's cell
  • PTI leader's spokesperson Muhammad Ali Baloch says Sindh government will be responsible if anything happens to Sheikh
  • Court inquires how a snake got inside Sheikh's room

KARACHI: A snake was reportedly found in the room of Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is being kept in police custody after his arrest for allegedly violating law and order during the by-polls in Karachi's Malir earlier this week.

The PTI leader's spokesperson Muhammad Ali Baloch said a snake came out of Sheikh's room and was reported by an employee carrying breakfast for Sheikh.

Baloch said the Sindh government will be responsible if anything happened to the PTI leader.

Read more: PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested amid by-polls in Karachi's PS-88

Sheikh is in police custody on court orders till February 25.

Karachi Additional Inspector-General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has sought a report from the authorities regarding the appearance of the snake in Sheikh's cell.

Sheikh was presented before an anti-terrorism court on Friday.

During the hearing, the court questioned what a snake was doing in the PTI leader's room.

It is a case of political revenge, not terrorism, Sheikh's lawyer told the court, adding that the addition of terrorism provisions in the FIR against Sheikh show malicious intent.

Read more: PTI leaders hold Haleem Adil Sheikh responsible for defeat in PS-88 by-poll

Earlier this week, Sheikh and four other suspects were handed over to police on a three-day remand.

A case containing anti-terrorism provisions was registered against Sheikh over his alleged involvement in a brawl that took place between PPP and PTI workers at the PS-88 constituency in Karachi on Tuesday.

The case against the Sindh opposition leader was filed at the Memon Goth police station in District Malir. Anti-terror and other provisions have been included in the case registered against Sheikh.

Read more: PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh handed over to police on three-day remand

Three other cases, one of which pertains to the possession of illegal weapons, were also registered against Sheikh after the brawl.

A total of four cases against Sheikh were all registered on February 16 under the government's supervision.

