Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa meet for a tete-a-tete

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan had a one-on-one with Sri Lankan, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan.
  • PM Imran Khan holds one-on-one meeting with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa
  • Matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting
  • The premier is on a two-day official visit to the island nation on the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart

Prime Minister Imran Khan had a one-on-one meeting with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on Wednesday.

According to a news report published in Radio Pakistan, matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

The Pakistani premier is the first head of state to visit Sri Lanka after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and PM Rajapaksa assumed office last year, indicating the importance both countries attach to their important relationship, an official handout said.

Read more: PM Imran Khan invites Sri Lanka to promote economic, regional ties through Pakistan

PM Imran Khan is undertaking the two-day official visit to the island nation on the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the Cabinet and senior officials.

A day earlier, PM Imran also met his Sri Lankan counterpart, Mahinda Rajapaksa in a one-on-one meeting and discussed issues of bilateral and regional importance.

More From World:

Shehbaz Sharif has always worked for supremacy of Parliament, says PDM’s Gillani

Shehbaz Sharif has always worked for supremacy of Parliament, says PDM’s Gillani
Dutch authorities seize 1,500 kilos of heroin hidden in Himalayan salt container

Dutch authorities seize 1,500 kilos of heroin hidden in Himalayan salt container
Pakistan offered Sri Lanka $15m credit line for defence cooperation: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan offered Sri Lanka $15m credit line for defence cooperation: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
PM Imran Khan approves allocation of Rs52m grant for Sri Lanka's sports development

PM Imran Khan approves allocation of Rs52m grant for Sri Lanka's sports development
NA-75 Daska by-polls: ECP fines Qasim Suri for violating code of conduct

NA-75 Daska by-polls: ECP fines Qasim Suri for violating code of conduct
PTI demands removal of Sindh IG after Haleem Adil Sheikh arrest

PTI demands removal of Sindh IG after Haleem Adil Sheikh arrest
Wheat prices set by government invite exploitation, say Sindh farmers

Wheat prices set by government invite exploitation, say Sindh farmers
Golf great Tiger Woods suffers multiple leg injuries in car crash

Golf great Tiger Woods suffers multiple leg injuries in car crash
GB govt to setup mountaineering, rock climbing school in memory of Muhammad Ali Sadpara

GB govt to setup mountaineering, rock climbing school in memory of Muhammad Ali Sadpara
Senate polls: PDM candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani contacts Akhtar Mengal

Senate polls: PDM candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani contacts Akhtar Mengal
CPEC to enhance Sri Lanka's connectivity up to Central Asia: PM Imran Khan

CPEC to enhance Sri Lanka's connectivity up to Central Asia: PM Imran Khan
Over 50 inmates at Ecuador prisons killed in riots

Over 50 inmates at Ecuador prisons killed in riots

Latest

view all