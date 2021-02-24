PM Imran Khan, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa meet for a tete-a-tete

Prime Minister Imran Khan had a one-on-one with Sri Lankan, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had a one-on-one meeting with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on Wednesday.

According to a news report published in Radio Pakistan, matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

The Pakistani premier is the first head of state to visit Sri Lanka after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and PM Rajapaksa assumed office last year, indicating the importance both countries attach to their important relationship, an official handout said.

PM Imran Khan is undertaking the two-day official visit to the island nation on the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the Cabinet and senior officials.

A day earlier, PM Imran also met his Sri Lankan counterpart, Mahinda Rajapaksa in a one-on-one meeting and discussed issues of bilateral and regional importance.