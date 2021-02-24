PCB rewards Rizwan, Fawad Alam with category A central contracts

Pakistani cricketers Fawad Alam (L) and Mohammad Rizwan. Photos: File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has promoted wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan from category B of the central contract to category A and has included Fawad Alam in the list of centrally-contracted cricketers.

Former captain Mohammad Hafeez was also offered a category C contract but he turned down the offer.

According to the CEO of PCB Qasim Khan, Mohammad Rizwan was promoted to Category A of the PCB’s Central Contract List 2020-21 after his stellar performances across all formats in the ongoing season. Rizwan now joins captain Babar Azam, former captain Azhar Ali, and star fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in the category.

The PCB has also elevated Fawad Alam from the A+ domestic contract category to category C of the PCB Central Contract List 2020-21. It also offered a category-C contract to T20I specialist Mohammad Hafeez, however, he politely declined.

“This is a reward for their hard work and high-quality performances during difficult and challenging bio-secure environments that tested their determination, resolve, commitment, mental toughness, and physical fitness to the limits,” the CEO Wasim Khan said.

“Mohammad Hafeez declined the reward which is disappointing and I fully respect his decision. He wants to wait for the PCB Central Contract 2021-22 list, which he is fully entitled to. Hafeez has been one of our star performers of the season and we hope he will maintain his form and momentum,” Wasim said.

Wasim Khan, meanwhile, told media in Karachi that the Pakistan Cricket Board is also in talks with the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) for an increase in the numbers of spectators allowed to enter the stadium during PSL matches.

“We have a limit of 20% spectators at the moment and we are in talks with the NCOC to increase the number of spectators in matches to come. We will continue to monitor the situation but it is very important to follow the standards operating procedures (SOPs) when fans come to the stadium,” Khan said.

It should be noted that shortly after Wasim's interview, the NCOC announced its revised decisions regarding the implements of coronavirus measures and has allowed 50% of spectators to go to the stadium from the next month.

The PCB CEO added that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PCB is likely to book a chartered flight for the team to depart for the tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa but no final decision has been taken so far, adding that an announcement will likely be made in three weeks.

Wasim also confirmed the discussion to have an exhibition match in Gwadar, Balochistan, next month between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators franchises but Pakistan’s international and foreign cricketers will not be a part of this match.

“We are arranging this to help Gwadar authority build the profile of the city,” he said.

Wasim Khan also brushed aside rumours that Peshwar Zalmi management had earlier blackmailed the PCB by threatening to boycott the PSL match if Sammy and Wahab Riaz are not allowed to participate despite the breach of biosecure bubble protocol.