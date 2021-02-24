Can't connect right now! retry
NCOC loosens coronavirus restrictions starting March 15

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Representational image showing people wearing masks standing in a queue. Photo: File
  • No more time limits on commercial activities, indoor weddings, cinemas and amusement parks from March 15
  • Condition of 50% work from home for employees removed, while opening of cinemas and shrines allowed with stringent COVID SOPs with effect from March 15 
  • Spectators' attendance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Pool matches to be increased to 50 % from the current 20%
  • All decisions could be reviewed again in view of the increased disease prevalence, whenever deemed necessary, says NCOC

The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday decided to loosen some of the coronavirus restrictions that it earlier put in place after carefully reviewing the existing non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs or alternate measures to treat Covid-19 other than medical treatment).

The NCOC added that the decisions could be reviewed again in view of the increased disease prevalence, whenever deemed necessary.

According to a statement issued in this regard, provinces can, however, enforce targeted NPIs where required, depending upon disease prevalence in a given area or sector.

Following are some of the decisions taken by the NCOC.

• Time-limit lifted from commercial activities and amusement parks;

• Condition of 50% work from home removed for office employees;

• Indoor wedding ceremonies will be allowed from March 15, 2021, with stringent COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place;

• Indoor dining allowed from March 15, subject to a review on March 10;

• Opening of cinemas and shrines allowed with strict COVID-19 SOPs with effect from March 15;

• Wearing of face masks, social distancing, smart lockdowns will continue and will be ensured;

• From a health perspective, the conduct of local bodies and cantonment board elections may be planned by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by the end of May or early June 2021.

• Spectators' attendance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Pool matches to be increased to 50 % from the current 20%. Whereas, full attendance will be allowed for play-offs with stringent COVID-19 SOPs in place.

