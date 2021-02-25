Can't connect right now! retry
Kevin Feige opens up about the future of ‘WandaVision’ and Marvel TV

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige opened up about the future of Marvel TV as multiple projects are ready to launch.

In a virtual appearance for the 2021 Winter TV Critics Association press tour, Feige spoke about the future of WandaVision and the character of Wanda Maximoff appearing in other shows.

He said: "I've been at Marvel too long to say a definite no or a definite yes to anything in regards to...another season of WandaVision. But there are shows that we are looking more—how do I put this?”

“Yes, some of the shows that we are about to start filming, we are keeping in mind a structure that would lead into a season two and a season three in a more direct way than, say, a show like WandaVision, which clearly goes into a feature,” he added.

"In other words, when we start with a movie, we hope there's a part two, we hope there's a part three, but we aren't factoring that into part one. We are trying to make something that hooks people enough and that people enjoy and want to revisit enough that they want to see the story continue, so that is the way we're proceeding on television as well,” he said.

"That's part of the fun, exciting, adrenaline-boosting creativity that we're able to do thanks to Disney+, and really figure out new ways of storytelling and new ways of telling our stories,” he shared.

"Perhaps someday we'll chart out five seasons of a show, but really we're focusing on delivering the best seasons we can one at a time so far,” he added. 

