Telegram makes changing fonts easier for users

Messaging app Telegram has now made changing font sizes easier for its iOS users through its settings' sync option, the platform revealed in a tweet.



"You can scale the font size of messages to see your chats – even without your glasses," the app said in the Twitter post.

"On iOS, users can sync all text to their System setting, or set individual font sizes for chats and menus," it added.



Last week, Telegram said that the future is "looking bright", as it hinted at "memes in 4k".



"Memes in 4k? The future's looking bright," it wrote, without providing any further details.

The popular meme which is a nod to Rick-rolling — when a link to some relevant site or information is swapped with a link to English Singer Rick Astley's 1987 single, “Never Gonna Give You Up” — accompanied the post.



The app further said that it's a thing to be seen without Twitter compression.

"You should see it without Twitter's compression. It's... certainly a thing," it said.

Related:

Telegram says 'future's bright' with 'memes in 4K'

Telegram has a treat for users this Valentine's Day