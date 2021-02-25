Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Telegram makes changing fonts easier for users

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

— Twitter/Telegram

Messaging app Telegram has now made changing font sizes easier for its iOS users through its settings' sync option, the platform revealed in a tweet.

"You can scale the font size of messages to see your chats – even without your glasses," the app said in the Twitter post.

"On iOS, users can sync all text to their System setting, or set individual font sizes for chats and menus," it added.

Last week, Telegram said that the future is "looking bright", as it hinted at "memes in 4k".

"Memes in 4k? The future's looking bright," it wrote, without providing any further details.

The popular meme which is a nod to Rick-rolling — when a link to some relevant site or information is swapped with a link to English Singer Rick Astley's 1987 single, “Never Gonna Give You Up” — accompanied the post.

The app further said that it's a thing to be seen without Twitter compression.

"You should see it without Twitter's compression. It's... certainly a thing," it said.

Related:

Telegram says 'future's bright' with 'memes in 4K'

Telegram has a treat for users this Valentine's Day

More From Sci-Tech:

India announces tougher rules for social media, including Facebook, Twitter

India announces tougher rules for social media, including Facebook, Twitter
Over 2bn users send close to 100bn messages each month, says WhatsApp on anniversary

Over 2bn users send close to 100bn messages each month, says WhatsApp on anniversary
It's official: Spotify now available to listeners in Pakistan for free

It's official: Spotify now available to listeners in Pakistan for free
Pakistani startups launch Chikoo platform to help SMEs sell online

Pakistani startups launch Chikoo platform to help SMEs sell online
You may not be able to send or receive WhatsApp messages after May 15

You may not be able to send or receive WhatsApp messages after May 15
Facebook to unban Australian news pages after agreement on media law

Facebook to unban Australian news pages after agreement on media law
WhatsApp update: App releases new web version 2.21.4.18 for users

WhatsApp update: App releases new web version 2.21.4.18 for users
Spotify is finally coming to Pakistan

Spotify is finally coming to Pakistan
ECP to get electronic voting technology soon: Fawad Chaudhry

ECP to get electronic voting technology soon: Fawad Chaudhry
Telegram says 'future's bright' with 'memes in 4K'

Telegram says 'future's bright' with 'memes in 4K'
PTA says substitutes being used to remedy bad internet service in Pakistan

PTA says substitutes being used to remedy bad internet service in Pakistan
WhatsApp ignores backlash, will go ahead with new terms and services

WhatsApp ignores backlash, will go ahead with new terms and services

Latest

view all