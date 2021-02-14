Sunday Feb 14, 2021
Messaging app Telegram has a treat for users this Valentine's Day.
Users can find new Valentine's Day stickers "featuring your favourite cephalopod and more", said Telegram in a special post on the occasion.
All they need to do is go to the "Trending Tab" (+) of the sticker panel. Telegram has shared a video of how to do this.
Accompanying the video post was a GIF of "Handsome Squidward" blowing kisses.
