A still from the video explainer shared by Telegram, on February 14, 2021. — Twitter/Telegram

Messaging app Telegram has a treat for users this Valentine's Day.



Users can find new Valentine's Day stickers "featuring your favourite cephalopod and more", said Telegram in a special post on the occasion.

All they need to do is go to the "Trending Tab" (+) of the sticker panel. Telegram has shared a video of how to do this.



Accompanying the video post was a GIF of "Handsome Squidward" blowing kisses.



