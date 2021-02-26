ECP issues code of conduct for upcoming Senate polls

The Election Commission Pakistan's logo.

Parties are vying for the 48 seats that will be up for grabs on March 3.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued a code of conduct for political parties, candidates, election agents, and polling agents for the upcoming Senate elections.

The Commission said that as per the Code of Conduct, the political parties, candidates, voters, and election agents will abide by all directions and instructions issued by the ECP from time to time relating to the smooth conduct of elections.

"The political parties, candidates, voters, and election agents shall not propagate any opinion, or act in any manner prejudicial to the glory of Islam and ideology of Pakistan, or sovereignty, integrity or security of Pakistan, or morality or public order, or the integrity or independence of the Parliament, the judiciary of Pakistan, or which defames or brings into ridicule of the Parliament, judiciary or the Armed Forces of Pakistan," read the notification.

The Commission also notified that the President and Governors of the Provinces shall not take part in election campaigns relating to the Senate polls or in any manner use their offices in connection with the campaigns.

No voter should possess a mobile phone or any other electronic device or gadget that can be used to take photographs of the marked ballot paper.

For the purpose of election expenses, the commission said that a candidate shall not open an exclusive account with any branch of a scheduled bank before the date fixed for scrutiny of nomination papers and maintain a register of receipts and expenditures.

It further said that the political parties, candidates, voters, and election agents will not indulge in any kind of corrupt or illegal practices as defined in chapter-X of the Elections Act 2017.

These include two seats for Islamabad, 11 from Punjab, 11 from Sindh, 12 from KP, and 12 from Balochistan are up for grabs.