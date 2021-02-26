PSL live cricket score, Match 8: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi

Sarfaraz Ahmed during a match against Peshawar Zalmi. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss on Friday and decided to field first against Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League's (PSL) eighth match at the city's National Stadium.

After missing qualification to the PSL play-offs for the first time last season, Quetta Gladiators have started the 2021 season in a similar fashion and are currently on the bottom of the points table after losing both games they’ve played so far.



They will, however, look to change their fortunes today evening when they meet their regular opponent Peshawar Zalmi in today's.

Zalmi, meanwhile, will enter the game with some edge over the Gladiators after a remarkable run-chase against Multan Sultans on Tuesday.

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators have faced each other 16 times in PSL with Gladiators having a 8-7 edge over Zalmis. One game ended as no-result.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 8:00pm.



SQUADS:

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, and Mohammad Amir Khan.

Quetta Gladiators: Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, and Faf du Plessis.

The ball-by-ball updates of the match will appear below the line:

The ball-by-ball updates of the match will appear below the line:





Mohammad Irfan to Saim Ayub: 4 runs

Mohammad Irfan to Saim Ayub: No run

Mohammad Irfan to Saim Ayub: No run

Mohammad Irfan to Cameron Delport: 1 run

End of first over: Quetta Gladiators — 10/0

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Cameron Delport: 1 run

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Cameron Delport: No run

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Cameron Delport: No run

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Saim Ayub: 1 run

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Saim Ayub: 4 runs

Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Saim Ayub: 4 runs



Quetta Gladiators begin batting



Peshawar Zalmi win the toss and decide to field first.





