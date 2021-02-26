Senate election video scandal: Govt committee summons four senators in ongoing probe

The government committee investigating the video scandal of PTI members allegedly receiving large sums of money in exchange for their votes ahead of the 2018 Senate polling has summoned four senators for an inquiry.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, who is one of the committee members, has issued a notification in this regard and summoned Senators Dilawar Khan, Rubina Khalid, Behramand Tangi and Mushtaq.



The notice has asked that the four senators either appear in person before the committee on March 2 at 5pm, or provide a written response.

After a video surfaced earlier this month of PTI lawmakers allegedly receiving the saide bribes, Prime Minister Imran Khan constituted a committee to probe the matter.



The committee comprises Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Adviser to the PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar.



The three members will conduct a detailed probe into the events that transpired and submit a report to the premier containing recommendations next month.

The video scandal