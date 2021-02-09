KP Law Minister Sultan Muhammad resigns after being accused of selling Senate votes

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Law Minister Sultan Muhammad. — File photo

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad has resigned from his post on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chief Minister of KP Mahmood Khan, after a video of alleged vote-selling in the 2018 Senate elections came to light.



Reacting to the video which surfaced on Tuesday, where several PTI lawmakers could be seen allegedly receiving bribes before the Senate elections of 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan instructed Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan to ask Sultan for his resignation, Geo Urdu reported.

According to CM Mahmood Khan, Sultan Muhammad's resignation has been duly accepted. According to the report, Sultan Muhammad decided to withdraw from his post after his name was mentioned in the controversial video, saying that he is resigning on "moral grounds."

Sultan Muhammad said that it was "an honour for him to be a part of the cabinet," adding that he is "unconditionally ready for all types of inquiries related to the scandal."

"I am confident that justice will be served and my name will be cleared," he said, according to the report.

The Chief Minister of KP has also directed relevant authorities to carry out a transparent inquiry into the video, adding that the KP government would "not compromise on transparency" and would ensure "equal accountability as per the vision of the prime minister."



PM Imran Khan demands KP law minister's resignation after video leak



Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan demanded the resignation of Sultan Muhammad Khan. According to the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, a "detailed inquiry" will be carried on the matter, he wrote on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, Gill said that PM Imran Khan had suspended the memberships of 20 PTI lawmakers who were found guilty of taking bribes and selling their votes.

"On the other hand, the PML-N has bestowed more honour on its member Rana Mashood ever since his video came to the fore," tweeted Gill.

"This is the difference between Imran Khan and these thieves," he said.

