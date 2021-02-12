Video scandal: Asad Qaiser, Pervaiz Khattak not to be probed, says Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chauhdry says allegations of those who sold their conscience not worthy

Says they will investigate who was the beneficiary of this illegal activity and who lost in this game

Former PTI members alleged the uplift money was distributed in presence of Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: A committee formed to probe the video scandal wherein some members of the ruling PTI were seen allegedly taking bribes ahead of the Senate 2018 polls would not probe National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

The development was confirmed by Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who is part of the committee alongside Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on accountability, Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

Speaking to Geo News, Chaudhry said the senior PTI leaders would not be probed by the committee set up by PM Imran Khan to conduct a detailed probe into the events that transpired. The premier has directed the investigating team to submit a report and recommendations to him.

Read more: Speaker Asad Qaiser distances himself from 'horse-trading' video scandal



"The PTI leaders will not be probed on the basis of allegations levelled by those who sold their conscience as their accusations are not worthy," the federal minister said, adding that the committee would investigate as to who was the beneficiary of this illegal activity and who lost in the game.

Following the 2018 Senate elections, some 20 members of the ruling PTI were dismissed from the party after reports emerged of them "selling their votes".

Former PTI leaders Zahid Durrani and Obaid Mayar were visible in the video and dismissed at the time.

Read more: Video surfaces of PTI lawmakers allegedly receiving bribes before Senate elections 2018

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Sultan Muhammad — who was part of the Qaumi Watan Party in 2017 but joined PTI prior to the 2018 general elections — was also asked to resign after he was seen in the video.

Durrani and Mayar alleged that the KP government distributed the money in the presence of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.

These allegations would also be probed by the committee.