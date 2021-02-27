Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 27 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS subjected to racism by German radio station

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 27, 2021

Bavarian radio Bayern 3 found itself in hot water after its host Matthias Matuschik was accused of passing racist remarks to K-pop boy band BTS.

Matuschik wrongly drew parallels to the band and the Covid-19 virus describing them as "some [expletive] virus that hopefully there will be a vaccine for soon as well."

His comments came after he listened to the band’s cover of Coldplay’s Fix You.

"These little [expletive] brag about the fact they covered 'Fix You' from Coldplay, this is blasphemy," he said. "For this you will be vacationing in North Korea for the next 20 years!"

The comments were not received well by Army fans who in turn took to Twitter with hashtags like #Bayern3Apologize and #Bayern3Racist while also calling out the host for his insensitive comments, who in turn did not acknowledge his mistake. 

"You can't accuse me of xenophobia. I have a car from South Korea. I have the coolest car ever," he commented.

While the station admitted that their presenter took it too far, they defended the idea that the host is eligible to express their opinion "clearly, openly and unvarnished".  

"It is the character of this show and also of the presenter to express his opinion clearly, openly and unvarnished," the station said in a statement.

"In this case, he overshot the mark in his choice of words in an attempt to present his opinion in an ironically exaggerated manner and with exaggeratedly feigned excitement, and thus hurt the feelings of the BTS fans. But, as he assured us, this was in no way his intention. He only wanted to express his displeasure about the above-mentioned cover version."

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift ‘disappointed’ to cancel her previously postponed ‘Lover Fest’ tour

Taylor Swift ‘disappointed’ to cancel her previously postponed ‘Lover Fest’ tour
Lady Gaga's dogs safely recovered after armed theft

Lady Gaga's dogs safely recovered after armed theft
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have a baby girl?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have a baby girl?
How Zendaya helped Tom Holland overcome this particular problem

How Zendaya helped Tom Holland overcome this particular problem
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ready to become parents

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ready to become parents
James Charles denies claims of 'grooming' 16-year-old fan

James Charles denies claims of 'grooming' 16-year-old fan
Margot Robbie narrates an embarrassing but hilarious honeymoon incident

Margot Robbie narrates an embarrassing but hilarious honeymoon incident
Queen Elizabeth leaning on her loved ones for support amid ongoing crisis

Queen Elizabeth leaning on her loved ones for support amid ongoing crisis
Taylor Swift cancels all tour dates, offers fans her apologies

Taylor Swift cancels all tour dates, offers fans her apologies
Prince Harry reveals Queen Elizabeth's gift for son Archie

Prince Harry reveals Queen Elizabeth's gift for son Archie

Dancer Julianne Hough shares throwback all-smile snap

Dancer Julianne Hough shares throwback all-smile snap
Dancing On Ice final set for March 14

Dancing On Ice final set for March 14

Latest

view all