Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson shows off his ‘drunken buffalo’ self

Renowned action hero Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson spills the beans behind his appreciation for the “quiet healing/ recovery moments.”

The star took to Instagram to show off his buffalo-like condiction and wrote, “Even though I look like a wounded, passed out drunk buffalo laying face down in prairies - can’t tell ya how grateful I am for these quiet healing/recovery moments.”

She went on to say, “After the fun pain of/ 4 knee surgeries, Torn quadricep off my pelvis, Torn adductor off my pelvis, Triple hernia surgery, Ruptured Achilles’ tendon, Completely shoulder reconstruction, 3 low back disc herniations and 2 low back disc ruptures. It’s the daily reminder that we only have one body and we gotta take care of it...”

