Saturday Feb 27 2021
Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson shows off his 'drunken buffalo' self

Saturday Feb 27, 2021

Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson shows off his ‘drunken buffalo’ self

Renowned action hero Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson spills the beans behind his appreciation for the “quiet healing/ recovery moments.”

The star took to Instagram to show off his buffalo-like condiction and wrote, “Even though I look like a wounded, passed out drunk buffalo laying face down in prairies - can’t tell ya how grateful I am for these quiet healing/recovery moments.”

She went on to say, “After the fun pain of/ 4 knee surgeries, Torn quadricep off my pelvis, Torn adductor off my pelvis, Triple hernia surgery, Ruptured Achilles’ tendon, Completely shoulder reconstruction, 3 low back disc herniations and 2 low back disc ruptures. It’s the daily reminder that we only have one body and we gotta take care of it...”

