PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz released from jail after 20 months

LAHORE: PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz was released after spending 20 months in jail in relation to a money laundering investigation.



His release orders were issued by the accountability court's duty judge Akmal Khan after the surety bonds deposited by the PML-N leader were verified.



The PML-N has prepared well in advance for the party leader's release as 12 different camps have been set up across Lahore to welcome him.



Arrangements have been made to welcome the PML-N leader from Kot Lakhpat Jail and bring him back to his residence in the form of a rally. PML-N workers carrying drums and showering rose petals danced and celebrated for hours outside the jail in anticipation of his release.



PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz arrived outside Kot Lakhpat Jail where she received her cousin.



LHC grants Hamza Shahbaz bail in money laundering case



The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted bail to Hamza in the money laundering case after a two-member bench of the court heard his bail plea.

Special Prosecutor Syed Faisal Raza Bukhari appeared on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau, while Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez appeared on behalf of Hamza.

After hearing the arguments of both parties, the court had granted bail to Hamza and ordered him to submit two surety bonds of Rs10 million each.

On June 11, 2019, NAB had arrested Hamza after the LHC rejected his interim bail in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases.

According to NAB, the PML-N leader made five companies from 2006 to 2009 and did business of more than Rs19 billion.

On November 11, 2020, Hamza and his father Shahbaz Sharif were indicted in a money laundering reference by an accountability court.