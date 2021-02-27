Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Feb 27 2021
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Christian leader, former envoy get honorary doctorate degrees

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Saturday Feb 27, 2021

Pakistan’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Nafees Zakaria (L) and Veteran British Pakistani human rights activist and scholar Dr James Shera. — Photo provided by author

LONDON: Veteran British Pakistani human rights activist and scholar Dr James Shera and Pakistan’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Nafees Zakaria have received honorary doctorate degrees in Arts and Letters from Forman Christian College in acknowledgment of their services for Pakistan.

The well-known Pakistani Christian leader and the former senior diplomat were both awarded the degrees at an event on Saturday during which 876 students graduated.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar graced the occasion as the chief guest. The ceremony commenced with opening remarks by Dr. Nayer Fardows, Registrar, followed by recitation of the Holy Quran and a reading from the Holy Bible. 

The Punjab governor said that Forman Christian College (a chartered university) is known for its inclusive and diverse student body and has been able to accomplish a lot more than just bridging a divide.

He congratulated the graduating students, especially Dr. James Shera who is the first Pakistani Christian elected as Mayor in Britain, for serving his community and the electorate for the last 40 years as a Councilor.

In recognition of his commitment and dedication, the local council bestowed upon him with the title of “Freeman of the Borough of Rugby” in 2017. In addition, the Rugby Council for his eminent services named a Road after him “James Shera Way”. 

Dr Shera started his career as a teacher after obtaining a post graduate degree from the University of Warwick. He was granted an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration by the University of Bedfordshire. He retired as Director of Inter Cultural Education of Warwickshire County Council.

Dr Shera laid the first brick of the Pakistani Community Centre in Rugby. He also helped in the construction of the Rugby Mosque, and a dedicated place for the burial of the Muslim community in Rugby.

Chaudhry Sarwar also congratulated Nafees Zakaria for being honored with Honorary PhD degrees in Arts and Letters.

Both Dr Shera and Zakaria addressed the ceremony and thanked the Patron and the Board of Governors for awarding the honorary PhD degrees to them.

More From World:

Rooster kills owner with blade in India

Rooster kills owner with blade in India
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani is Asia's wealthiest person again

Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani is Asia's wealthiest person again
Saudi Arabia government rejects US intelligence report on Jamal Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia government rejects US intelligence report on Jamal Khashoggi murder
Foreign TikToker thinks viral 'Pawri Hori Hai' meme 'is very annoying'

Foreign TikToker thinks viral 'Pawri Hori Hai' meme 'is very annoying'
PM Imran Khan's state visit results in Sri Lanka ending forced cremations

PM Imran Khan's state visit results in Sri Lanka ending forced cremations
Jabir Motiwala granted appeal right against extradition to US

Jabir Motiwala granted appeal right against extradition to US
US strikes Syria: Joe Biden takes first military action as president

US strikes Syria: Joe Biden takes first military action as president
View from Brussels: What's the hold-up at the FATF?

View from Brussels: What's the hold-up at the FATF?
Suspicious vehicle with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence

Suspicious vehicle with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence
Two more coronavirus vaccines approved by China for domestic use

Two more coronavirus vaccines approved by China for domestic use
Tensions come to a head as Armenian PM accuses military of attempting coup

Tensions come to a head as Armenian PM accuses military of attempting coup
UK court okays extradition of diamond billionaire Nirav Modi for trial in India

UK court okays extradition of diamond billionaire Nirav Modi for trial in India

Latest

view all