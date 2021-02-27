Christian leader, former envoy get honorary doctorate degrees

Pakistan’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Nafees Zakaria (L) and Veteran British Pakistani human rights activist and scholar Dr James Shera. — Photo provided by author

LONDON: Veteran British Pakistani human rights activist and scholar Dr James Shera and Pakistan’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Nafees Zakaria have received honorary doctorate degrees in Arts and Letters from Forman Christian College in acknowledgment of their services for Pakistan.

The well-known Pakistani Christian leader and the former senior diplomat were both awarded the degrees at an event on Saturday during which 876 students graduated.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar graced the occasion as the chief guest. The ceremony commenced with opening remarks by Dr. Nayer Fardows, Registrar, followed by recitation of the Holy Quran and a reading from the Holy Bible.

The Punjab governor said that Forman Christian College (a chartered university) is known for its inclusive and diverse student body and has been able to accomplish a lot more than just bridging a divide.



He congratulated the graduating students, especially Dr. James Shera who is the first Pakistani Christian elected as Mayor in Britain, for serving his community and the electorate for the last 40 years as a Councilor.

In recognition of his commitment and dedication, the local council bestowed upon him with the title of “Freeman of the Borough of Rugby” in 2017. In addition, the Rugby Council for his eminent services named a Road after him “James Shera Way”.

Dr Shera started his career as a teacher after obtaining a post graduate degree from the University of Warwick. He was granted an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration by the University of Bedfordshire. He retired as Director of Inter Cultural Education of Warwickshire County Council.



Dr Shera laid the first brick of the Pakistani Community Centre in Rugby. He also helped in the construction of the Rugby Mosque, and a dedicated place for the burial of the Muslim community in Rugby.

Chaudhry Sarwar also congratulated Nafees Zakaria for being honored with Honorary PhD degrees in Arts and Letters.

Both Dr Shera and Zakaria addressed the ceremony and thanked the Patron and the Board of Governors for awarding the honorary PhD degrees to them.