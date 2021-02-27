Telegram update brings users auto-delete, widgets and unlimited group member options

Saturday Feb 27, 2021
Telegram released an update this week which brings users an auto-delete timer, home screen widgets, and unlimited group members in chats, among other exciting new features.
In a blog post on its website, the messaging app outlined the new features in great detail.
Users that do not wish for messages to last forever can delete messages for all participants in a conversation at any time, wrote Telegram.
Since 2013, users were able to set a self-destruct timer for messages in Secret Chats.
Now however, a user can enable an auto-delete timer in all the chats, which is configured to delete all messages for all participants either 24 hours or seven days after sending.
Telegram clarified that the option only applies to messages that are sent after the timer is set. Older messages will stay in chat history. Whereas in Secret Chats the countdown starts after messages are read, with this option, the countdown begins as soon as they are sent.
Android users: Tap the three dots > clear history > choose duration
iOS users: Press and hold a message > tap Select > Clear Chat (top-left) > Enable Auto-Delete
Messages will show a countdown time to deletion — simply tap on Android or press and hold on iOS to take a look.
Groups and channels will require the admin to enable or modify the timer.
Users who wish to have easier access to people they frequently communicate with can add a Telegram widget to their home screens.
"The Chat Widget shows a preview of recent messages, while the Shortcut Widget shows only names and profile pictures," said Telegram.
The widget on Android will show up to date chats and messages and can be expanded to take up more room on the screen.
On iOS however, the data will only be refreshed occasionally and the widget cannot be expanded "due to system limitations", the messaging app said.
Android users: Press and hold on the home screen > tap Widgets
iOS users: Press and hold on the home screen > tap (+) > search for Telegram
Telegram allows for up to 200,000 members in a group to exchange messages, media and stickers.
With the update, groups that are close to the number can now convert into Broadcast Groups which will let them have unlimited members.
A Broadcast Group will mean that only admins can send messages, however members can still join voice chats.