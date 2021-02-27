Telegram update brings users auto-delete, widgets and unlimited group member options

A still from an explainer video shared by Telegram on Twitter.

Telegram released an update this week which brings users an auto-delete timer, home screen widgets, and unlimited group members in chats, among other exciting new features.

In a blog post on its website, the messaging app outlined the new features in great detail.

Auto-delete messages

Users that do not wish for messages to last forever can delete messages for all participants in a conversation at any time, wrote Telegram.

Since 2013, users were able to set a self-destruct timer for messages in Secret Chats.

Now however, a user can enable an auto-delete timer in all the chats, which is configured to delete all messages for all participants either 24 hours or seven days after sending.

Telegram clarified that the option only applies to messages that are sent after the timer is set. Older messages will stay in chat history. Whereas in Secret Chats the countdown starts after messages are read, with this option, the countdown begins as soon as they are sent.

Android users: Tap the three dots > clear history > choose duration

iOS users: Press and hold a message > tap Select > Clear Chat (top-left) > Enable Auto-Delete



Messages will show a countdown time to deletion — simply tap on Android or press and hold on iOS to take a look.

Groups and channels will require the admin to enable or modify the timer.

Home screen widgets