What happened when #Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen tried paan for the first time?

Pakistani social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen. Photo: Instagram

Famous #PawriHoriHai girl Dananeer Mobeen eats paan for the first time in life during Karachi visit.

The influencer, along with her sister, is visiting the metropolis for the PSL.

Says the betel quid tastes "good strange" when asked to rate the paan.

Pakistani social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen — who rose to fame after her #pawrihorihai video went viral across Pakistan as well as India — was recently seen trying a paan (betel quid) for the first time in her life.

In an Instagram video uploaded by journalist Maliha Rehman, the 19-year-old influencer could be seen sitting next to her sister Nafayal in an open-air restaurant and trying a paan.

"The girls from Islamabad trying out some paan for the first time in Karachi," the caption said.

As the two girls took a bite of the paan after saying "bismillah," the person filming the video could be heard asking them to rate the taste from 1 to 10.

Another person could be heard warning them "not to faint," and asked the girls if the paan tasted strange.

"It's a good [kind of] strange," said Dananeer.

Within a few hours of posting, the video racked up more than 17,000 views.

Dananeer, who recently joined Pakistan Super League's franchise Peshawar Zalmi, was recently featured in another video in which she created the Pushto version of her hit dialogue 'Pawri Hori Hai' with showbiz stars Mahira Khan and Ali Rehman.

