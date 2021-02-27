Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 27 2021
Web Desk

Dananeer creates Pushto version of 'Pawri Hori Hai' with Mahira Khan: Video

Web Desk

Saturday Feb 27, 2021

Social media sensation Dananeer Mobeen, who is behind the epic and viral clip #pawrihorihai, created another interesting video with Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Ali Rehman.

Dananeer created the Pushto version of her hit dialogue 'Pawri Hori Hai' with showbiz stars Mahira Khan and Ali Rehman after joining Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi.

In the new video, the social media sensation can be seen partying with Pakistani popular stars Mahira Khan and Ali Rehman and others after the victory of their team against Quetta Gladiators in PSL match.

The girl, in her new video, delivered the famous dialogue in Pushto language to entertain the fans in a different way, saying: "Da za yam, Da zama Malgari dee. Aau da zamoonga pawri’ rawana da." ( Yeh Mai Houn Ye Mere Friends or Ye Hamari Pawri Hori Hai).

Watch the video shared by 'peshawarzalmipk' with the caption: "Give it up for the kingdom!"

Her new clip comes just hours after Pardesi Carly — the foreign TikToker — voiced her thoughts on the viral 'Pawri Hori Hai' meme in a new video on her account, saying: "American accent's not funny."

'Pawri' video, despite the meme, is winning hearts across the world and bringing smiles to people's faces amid a pandemic. The clip reached more than one million followers on Instagram within few days.

Pakistani popular stars Mahira Khan and Ali Rehman also graced the new video of 'Pawri girl with heir presence as they can be seen grooving to her dialogue .

