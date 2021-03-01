Yousaf Raza Gillani urges PM Imran Khan to vote for him in Senate elections

Gillani urges PM Imran Khan to vote for him

Former PM Gillani urges lawmakers to think about future of the country

Senate elections will be held on March 3

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gillani on Monday urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to vote for him in the upcoming Senate elections which will be held two days later.

Gillani — who is contesting the Senate seat from the PDM's platform in the upcoming polls on the Islamabad seat against Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh — has written a letter to all lawmakers to support him in the election.



He sent the same letter addressed to members of the National Assembly, seeking support for his candidacy, to the prime minister as well.

As per the contents of the letter, the PPP leader has urged lawmakers to vote for him, keeping in mind his character and politics in mind. In the letter, Gillani has stressed on the lawmakers to think about the future of the country as the election of the Senate will profoundly impact it.



The former prime minister said he took the decision of contesting the Senate elections after giving it much thought.



Before the Senate polls, the PDM had announced that the alliance was on one page concerning the nomination of Gillani as its candidate from Islamabad.



Earlier, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had offered full support to PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari for Gilani.

Gillani has been actively campaigning to win the upcoming election. Earlier, he contacted the chief of BNP (Mengal) Sardar Akhtar Mengal to discuss the current political situation of the country.

