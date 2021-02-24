Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
Senate polls: PDM candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani contacts Akhtar Mengal

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

A file photo of former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.
  • Yousuf Raza Gillani has started to make contacts with allied parties of the PDM for his election campaign
  • He has contacted the chief of BNP (Mengal) Sardar Akhtar Mengal to discuss the current political situation
  • Gilani is also scheduled to hold a meeting with the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in jail today (Wednesday)

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has contacted the chief of BNP (Mengal) Sardar Akhtar Mengal to discuss the current political situation of the country and consultation on the upcoming Senate elections, The News reported on Wednesday.

The former premier has started to make contacts with allied parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for his election campaign for the lined-up Senate polls.

Read more: It appears as if establishment is 'completely neutral', says Yousaf Raza Gillani

The PPP leader, who is the joint candidate of PDM, invited Mengal to the dinner he is hosting for the parliamentarians and heads of the PDM on March 2 in Islamabad.

Gilani is also scheduled to hold a meeting with the PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in jail today (Wednesday).

Nawaz assures Zardari of PML-N's support for Yusuf Raza Gilani

Earlier, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had offered full support to PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari for Gilani, the PDM’s joint candidate for the Senate polls from Islamabad, sources told Geo News.

Nawaz had assured Zardari of his party’s support in a telephone call between the two leaders. Sources had also said that the former president then told Gilani to speak to the PML-N supremo separately.

Apart from the Senate elections, the two leaders also spoke about the PDM’s upcoming long march to Islamabad.

