Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 22 2021
By
Zia Ur Rehman

Imran Khan won't be the prime minister after Gillani wins in Senate polls: former president Asif Zardari

By
Zia Ur Rehman

Monday Feb 22, 2021

  • Imran’s premiership will end once Gillani wins Senate chairperson seat, says Asif Ali Zardari
  • Former premier Yusuf Raza Gillani calls on former president Asif Ali Zardari
  • The two men discussed the country's political situation and the March 3 Senate election

KARACHI: Imran Khan won't be the prime minister once Yusuf Raza Gillani becomes the Senate chairperson, says former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Gillani, a former prime minister, discussed Pakistan's political situation and the upcoming Senate polls in a meeting with Zardari Sunday.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other party leaders were also present.

Zardari briefed them on his contact with former premier Nawaz Sharif and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Read more: Senate polls: Nawaz assures Zardari of PML-N's support for Yusuf Raza Gilani

"It is time for the selected [government] to be worried," Zardari was quoted as saying by The News

The PDM will surprise the government in the Senate elections, he said, adding that he induced the PDM to contest the by-polls unanimously and the result is overwhelming. 

He said the Senate poll results will be even worse for the PTI government.

PTI meets GDA, MQM-P leaders

In another meeting, PTI sent a high-powered delegation to meet with leaders of its allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Sunday.  

Read more: PTI challenges nomination papers of PDM candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani

The meeting was held in a bid to win maximum seats in the upcoming Senate polls in Sindh.

Leaders of the three political parties, which are also coalition partners in the federal government and part of the combined opposition in the Sindh Assembly, agreed to jointly take part in the March 3 Senate elections and mulled several strategies for the distribution of tickets for five seats of the Upper House of Parliament, including three general, and one each reserved for technocrats and women, The News reported.

They also discussed the steps to curb horse trading in the Senate polls. The PTI delegation comprised three federal ministers Asad Umar, Dr Hafeez Shaikh, Muhammad Mian Soomro and former opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

Sheikh is a PTI candidate for the Senate polls from Islamabad. At noon, the PTI delegation met the MQM-P leaders at the latter's office in Karachi’s Bahadurabad where they deliberated upon the strategy for the upcoming Senate elections. MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Senior Deputy Convener Aamir Khan, senior leader Faisal Sabzwari, Federal Minister Syed Aminul Haque, former mayor Waseem Akhtar and others represented their party in the meeting.

More From Pakistan:

PK-63 by-polls: Pervaiz Khattak alleges ECP facilitated PML-N’s victory

PK-63 by-polls: Pervaiz Khattak alleges ECP facilitated PML-N’s victory
Loss in Nowshera by-poll: PM Imran Khan to visit Peshawar today

Loss in Nowshera by-poll: PM Imran Khan to visit Peshawar today
PPP beats PTI in NA-221 by-poll by wide margin

PPP beats PTI in NA-221 by-poll by wide margin
Haleem Adil's life is in danger, says Khurram Sher Zaman after meeting PTI leader in hospital

Haleem Adil's life is in danger, says Khurram Sher Zaman after meeting PTI leader in hospital
PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh moved from jail to hospital after chest pain

PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh moved from jail to hospital after chest pain
Politics of money and bullying is coming to an end, says Shibli Faraz

Politics of money and bullying is coming to an end, says Shibli Faraz

'If decisions are based on merit, Pakistan will be removed from FATF's grey list'

'If decisions are based on merit, Pakistan will be removed from FATF's grey list'
Geo and Jang Media Group's central office attacked by protesters in Karachi

Geo and Jang Media Group's central office attacked by protesters in Karachi

After Daska incident, Nawaz Sharif's narrative once again echoing across Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz

After Daska incident, Nawaz Sharif's narrative once again echoing across Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz
Kaveh Moussavi’s cousin offered $40m cut to Anjum Dar on ‘$500m’ owed by Pakistan

Kaveh Moussavi’s cousin offered $40m cut to Anjum Dar on ‘$500m’ owed by Pakistan
The life and history of MQM leader Mohammad Anwar

The life and history of MQM leader Mohammad Anwar

Govt 'planned rigging' but 'miserably failed', Maryam Nawaz claims

Govt 'planned rigging' but 'miserably failed', Maryam Nawaz claims

Latest

view all