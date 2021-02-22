It appears as if establishment is 'completely neutral', says Yousaf Raza Gillani

Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on February 22, 2021. — YouTube/Geo News

Gillani says his victory will be a victory for the "forces of democracy"

Former PM thanks PDM for showing confidence in him

Gillani refutes rumours he met or established contact with Jahangir Tareen



ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani on Monday stated that it appeared as if the establishment is "completely neutral", as the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) parties, the PPP and the PML-N beat the ruling party in the by-elections for three seats.

The PPP leader, who has been nominated as the joint Senate candidate for the PDM, thanked the Opposition parties for putting their faith in him.

"I am extremely grateful to the PDM for expressing confidence in me," he said. "The PDM gave me its ticket [for Senate elections], I will represent the PDM," he added.

The former prime minister said that he had gotten elected in 2008 as the prime minister of the country through a consensus, adding that he had secured 264 votes to become prime minister after the 2008 general elections.

"I secured the votes on the basis of my cordial relations [with parliamentarians]," he said. The ex-premier said he would go individually to meet each member of the PDM.

"My victory in the Senate elections will be a victory for the forces of democracy," he said, congratulating the PDM for its candidates' victory in the recent elections.

Gillani refutes Tareen meeting

The former prime minister refuted speculation that he met PTI leader Jahangir Tareen. "I have neither met Jahangir Tareen neither established contact with him," he said.

In response to a question, Gillani said that it appears as if the establishment is neutral. The former prime minister did not elaborate the context on which he was speaking about.

Senate polls: Nawaz assures Zardari of PML-N's support for Yusuf Raza Gilani

Earlier, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday offered full support to PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari for Gilani, the PDM’s joint candidate for the Senate polls from Islamabad, sources told Geo News.

Nawaz had assured Zardari of his party’s support in a telephone call between the two leaders. Sources had also said that the former president then told Gilani to speak to the PML-N supremo separately.

Apart from the Senate elections, the two leaders also spoke about the PDM’s upcoming long march to Islamabad.