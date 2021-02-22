Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 22 2021
By
Web Desk

It appears as if establishment is 'completely neutral', says Yousaf Raza Gillani

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 22, 2021

Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on February 22, 2021. — YouTube/Geo News 

  • Gillani says his victory will be a victory for the "forces of democracy"
  • Former PM thanks PDM for showing confidence in him 
  • Gillani refutes rumours he met or established contact with Jahangir Tareen

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani on Monday stated that it appeared as if the establishment is "completely neutral", as the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) parties, the PPP and the PML-N beat the ruling party in the by-elections for three seats. 

The PPP leader, who has been nominated as the joint Senate candidate for the PDM, thanked the Opposition parties for putting their faith in him. 

"I am extremely grateful to the PDM for expressing confidence in me," he said. "The PDM gave me its ticket [for Senate elections], I will represent the PDM," he added. 

The former prime minister said that he had gotten elected in 2008 as the prime minister of the country through a consensus, adding that he had secured 264 votes to become prime minister after the 2008 general elections. 

"I secured the votes on the basis of my cordial relations [with parliamentarians]," he said. The ex-premier said he would go individually to meet each member of the PDM. 

"My victory in the Senate elections will be a victory for the forces of democracy," he said, congratulating the PDM for its candidates' victory in the recent elections. 

Gillani refutes Tareen meeting 

The former prime minister refuted speculation that he met PTI leader Jahangir Tareen. "I have neither met Jahangir Tareen neither established contact with him," he said. 

In response to a question, Gillani said that it appears as if the establishment is neutral. The former prime minister did not elaborate the context on which he was speaking about. 

Senate polls: Nawaz assures Zardari of PML-N's support for Yusuf Raza Gilani

Earlier, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday offered full support to PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari for Gilani, the PDM’s joint candidate for the Senate polls from Islamabad, sources told Geo News.

Nawaz had assured Zardari of his party’s support in a telephone call between the two leaders. Sources had also said that the former president then told Gilani to speak to the PML-N supremo separately.

Apart from the Senate elections, the two leaders also spoke about the PDM’s upcoming long march to Islamabad.

More From Pakistan:

Maulana Tariq Jameel confirms launching fashion brand

Maulana Tariq Jameel confirms launching fashion brand

PM Imran Khan concerned over Haleem Adil Sheikh's health as PTI lawmaker moved to JPMC

PM Imran Khan concerned over Haleem Adil Sheikh's health as PTI lawmaker moved to JPMC
We've come a long way but a lot of ground needs to be covered: DG ISPR on 4 years of Radd-ul-Fasaad

We've come a long way but a lot of ground needs to be covered: DG ISPR on 4 years of Radd-ul-Fasaad
Four women social workers shot dead in North Waziristan car attack

Four women social workers shot dead in North Waziristan car attack
Karachi temperature likely to remain low in coming days: Met office

Karachi temperature likely to remain low in coming days: Met office
Punjab government allocates Rs1b for merit scholarships to students

Punjab government allocates Rs1b for merit scholarships to students
Attack on Geo and Jang office: Case registered, 13 protesters taken into custody

Attack on Geo and Jang office: Case registered, 13 protesters taken into custody
Senate election 2021: Meet the PTI candidates

Senate election 2021: Meet the PTI candidates
40% businesses say forced to bribe officials even for legitimate work: Gallup

40% businesses say forced to bribe officials even for legitimate work: Gallup
Blow for PTI: Nomination papers of Senate candidate Saifullah Abro rejected

Blow for PTI: Nomination papers of Senate candidate Saifullah Abro rejected
About 53% of businesses see drop in spending during pandemic: Gallup survey

About 53% of businesses see drop in spending during pandemic: Gallup survey
Is Pakistan headed for a hunger pandemic?

Is Pakistan headed for a hunger pandemic?

Latest

view all