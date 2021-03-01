Can't connect right now! retry
Virat Kohi breaks impressive Instagram record

Indian skipper Virat Kohli smiles during a match. Photo: AFP


  • Kohli becomes first Asian celeb to reach 100 million Instagram followers.
  • Christiano Ronaldo is the most popular person in the world on Instagram, with 266 million followers.
  • Kohli was the first Asian to reach the 75 million mark on Instagram as well.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is famous for making centuries and breaking records in cricket grounds all over the world. However, he's made a special century as a cricketer that has made headlines across the globe.

According to the record books, Kohli has become the first Asian celebrity to amass 100 million followers on Instagram. Previously, he was the first Asian to achieve the impressive 75 million mark on Instagram.

Going past the 100 million mark on the video and photo-sharing application is no small feat as Kohli beat American pop star Demi Lovato (who has 99 million followers) and Spanish football giants Real Madrid (95 million) and Barcelona (94 million). 

As far as topping the Instagram charts is concerned, Portuguese football star Christiano Ronaldo has a staggering 266 million followers, Ariana Grande coming in second with 244 million followers.

Messi trails far behind his Portuguese rival with 187 million followers on the app.

The Indian skipper, on the other hand, has his mind focused on the fourth and final Test match against England. India are currently leading the four-match Test series 2-1 after their last win over the tourists.

