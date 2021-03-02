Fawad surprised over ECP's decision to delay using reforms to prevent vote buying and selling

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. Photo Courtesy: PID

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says he is surprised to see the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to delay reforms to ensure transparent polls until the elections.

Taking his astonishment to Twitter, the federal minister said that the commission has acknowledged the importance of using technology to prevent vote buying and selling and corruption in the Senate elections.

But it is astonishing that the ECP is delaying these reforms until the next elections, he added.

The decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan gives a different opinion, but both the institutions are respectable for us, he maintained.

Chaudhry said the Opposition was putting its energies in the Senate elections which is a lost battle for them already.

He said the Opposition’s cries will start after 24 hours and then they will create a new story to keep the TV screens alive, adding that the immature politics of the Opposition is arranged on a daily basis as they lack any policy and strategy.