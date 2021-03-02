Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
Watch: Sharmila Farooqi runs to call security as MPAs clash in Sindh Assembly

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

  • PPP leader Sharmila Farooqi runs across the assembly to search for security
  • Sharmila had ran "to save the poor MPA from being beaten to death"
  • PTI lawmakers thrashed MPAs of their own party who announced that they would not vote for their party's candidates

KARACHI: A video of PPP leader Sharmila Farooqi running frantically across the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday started doing the rounds on social media, as MPAs of the PTI clashed with one another.

Read more: Sindh Assembly turns into a wrestling ring as PTI lawmakers beat up 'rebel' party members

According to the PPP lawmaker, she ran to call security "to save the poor mpa from being beaten to death!"

The Sindh Assembly turned into a wrestling ring on Tuesday when PTI lawmakers thrashed MPAs of their own party who had announced a day earlier that they would not vote for the party's candidates in the upcoming Senate elections.

When the "rebel" PTI members entered the Sindh Assembly, they were attacked by the PTI MPAs, resulting in chaos.

PPP members also got involved to disengage the fighting lawmakers. The assembly turned into a wrestling ring by the PTI members.

