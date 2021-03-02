Can't connect right now! retry
Sindh Assembly turns into a wrestling ring as PTI lawmakers beat up 'rebel' party members

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

The PTI MPAs beating 'rebel' party members in Sindh Assembly.

KARACHI: PTI lawmakers in the Sindh Assembly beaten up “rebel” party members during an assembly session on Tuesday after their refusal to vote for the PTI candidates in the Senate elections, Geo News reported Tuesday.

The three MPAs, Aslam Abro, Shehryar Shar and Karim Bakhsh Gabol, had earlier announced that they will vote as per their aspirations.

When the "rebel" PTI members entered the Sindh Assembly, they were attacked by the PTI MPAs, resulting in chaos.

Read more: PTI may face setback in Sindh

PPP members also got involved to disengage the fighting lawmakers. The assembly turned into a wrestling ring by the PTI members.

Abro spoke to the media and said they have made it clear to everyone that they will not vote along the party lines. He alleged that Senate tickets were sold and that they do not agree with the selection of Saifullah Abro and Faisal Vawda.

Read more: Two PTI MPAs from Sindh lash out at party's Senate candidates

“We were not kidnapped,” he said.

On Monday, the local PTI leadership had accused the PPP of pressuring their members to win the upcoming Senate elections.

Karachi PTI President Khurram Sher Zaman alleged that their lawmakers were kidnapped and they were no more in contact.

