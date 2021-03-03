Senate polls: Bilawal Bhutto says even a single vote more will be a bonus for PPP

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says even a single vote more for the party will be a bonus for them to lead in the elections.



He says PTI members are as angry with the government as the general public.



Voting for the much-anticipated Senate polls is underway across the country.



Bilawal was speaking to the media in Islamabad. He said PTI members are as angry with the government as the public.

"The puppet government has been exposed across the country. We have shown that their own members are afraid of the government," he said.

The PPP leader said that the prime minister will be "ousted" with the collective effort of the people and the Opposition.

"We will get him [Prime Minister Imran Khan] out of here together. PDM is with the people," Bilawal said.

Taking a jibe at the incumbent government, Bilawal said those who should be winning the elections at ease are seen worried about the [Senate] results. "They are losing, their government is leaving," he said.



Voting for the much-anticipated Senate polls is underway. Lawmakers are voting on 37 vacant seats of the Upper House of Parliament with 11 senators elected unopposed from Punjab.

The polling is being held for 12 seats now each of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11 of Sindh, and two of the federal capital.

MPAs from three provincial assemblies are casting their vote for the candidates fielded from Balochistan, KP and Sindh, while MNAs will choose the representative from the federal capital.