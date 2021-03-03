'Ek Zardari sub pay bhari': Jubilant PPP celebrates Gillani's Senate victory in Sindh Assembly

Celebrations broke out in the Sindh Assembly as soon as PPP stalwart Yousuf Raza Gillani, who was the Opposition's joint candidate for the Senate race, was announced as the victor for the Islamabad general seat, defeating government candidate Hafeez Shaikh.

Jubilant PPP lawmakers gathered around, clapped and cheered, to celebrate the momentous occasion.

The party members were heard chanting "Ek Zardari sub pay bhari (Zardari alone is enough in the face of any competition)" and "Nara-e-Bhutto, Jeay Bhutto" in commemoration of party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

After the result was announced, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and the former prime minister shook hands and hugged each other.



Gilani vs Shaikh: PDM scores major victory over PTI in key Senate battle

Gilani secured 169 votes while Shaikh received 164 votes. Out of the total number of 341 votes, 6 were rejected and 1 was not polled.

Gilani's certificate of election for the Senate seat has also been issued by the ECP.



