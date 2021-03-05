PCB responsible for breach in bio-secure bubble during PSL: Lahore Qalandars CEO

Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana's file photo.

KARACHI: The implementation of coronavirus safety measures during Pakistan Super League (PSL) was Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB)’s responsibility, said Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana Thursday.

He said that the franchises have no role to play in the mismanagement that lead to the postponement of the sixth edition of PSL.

The Qalandars CEO spoke to Geo News after the announcement of the indefinite postponement.

Rana said his team had already asked the cricket board not to hold the event during the ongoing coronavirus situation. However, the event was organised in consultation with other franchises.

He added that the PCB failed to implement the bio-secure bubble and the owner of another franchise was also pardoned for violating safety precautions.

The Qalandars official said PCB should not have made a bio-secure bubble on paper only. They should have ensured its implementation inside the hotel room too, he said.

Rana said PCB should have imposed fines on players or officials violating coronavirus SOPs to ensure the implementation of rules.