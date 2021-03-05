Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Mar 05 2021
By
Web Desk

PCB responsible for breach in bio-secure bubble during PSL: Lahore Qalandars CEO

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 05, 2021

 Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana's file photo.
  • Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana says implementation of coronavirus safety measures PCB's responsibility.
  • He spoke to Geo News after the announcement of the indefinite postponement of the event.
  • Rana says his team had already asked the cricket board not to hold the event during the ongoing coronavirus situation.

KARACHI: The implementation of coronavirus safety measures during Pakistan Super League (PSL) was Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB)’s responsibility, said Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana Thursday.

He said that the franchises have no role to play in the mismanagement that lead to the postponement of the sixth edition of PSL.

The Qalandars CEO spoke to Geo News after the announcement of the indefinite postponement.

Read more: PSL 2021 postponed due to COVID-19

Rana said his team had already asked the cricket board not to hold the event during the ongoing coronavirus situation. However, the event was organised in consultation with other franchises.

He added that the PCB failed to implement the bio-secure bubble and the owner of another franchise was also pardoned for violating safety precautions. 

The Qalandars official said PCB should not have made a bio-secure bubble on paper only. They should have ensured its implementation inside the hotel room too, he said.

Rana said PCB should have imposed fines on players or officials violating coronavirus SOPs to ensure the implementation of rules.

More From Sports:

Shahid Afridi says PSL 'could have been completed' despite challenges

Shahid Afridi says PSL 'could have been completed' despite challenges
PSL 2021: PCB looking for a window to hold remaining 20 games

PSL 2021: PCB looking for a window to hold remaining 20 games

Shoaib Akhtar 'really, really angry' in latest rant as PSL 2021 gets postponed

Shoaib Akhtar 'really, really angry' in latest rant as PSL 2021 gets postponed
How did the virus enter the bio-secure bubble? PSL franchise owners raise questions

How did the virus enter the bio-secure bubble? PSL franchise owners raise questions
Imad Wasim, wife welcome baby daughter

Imad Wasim, wife welcome baby daughter
'Nazar lag gai PSL ko', says Hasan Ali on PSL 2021 postponement

'Nazar lag gai PSL ko', says Hasan Ali on PSL 2021 postponement
PSL 2021 postponed due to COVID-19

PSL 2021 postponed due to COVID-19
PSL 2021: Nepal’s T20 sensation Sandeep Lamichhane back with Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2021: Nepal’s T20 sensation Sandeep Lamichhane back with Lahore Qalandars
PSL 2021, Match preview: Islamabad United to take on Lahore Qalandars today

PSL 2021, Match preview: Islamabad United to take on Lahore Qalandars today
PSL 2021: Three more players test positive for coronavirus

PSL 2021: Three more players test positive for coronavirus
PSL 2021 schedule: Today's fixture, March 4

PSL 2021 schedule: Today's fixture, March 4
Fine imposed on Peshawar Zalmi players for maintaining slow over rate

Fine imposed on Peshawar Zalmi players for maintaining slow over rate

Latest

view all