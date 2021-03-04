'Malware alert': Avoid downloads from unknown email addresses

A Reuters representational image.

National Information Technology Board warns against downloading files from unknown email addresses

It says emails containing malware were propagated among officials of multiple organizations

Pakistan's National Information Technology Board has warned against downloading files from unknown email addresses and said they might contain malware.



The NITB, in a tweet, said "phishing emails" containing malware were propagated among officials of multiple organisations.

"RTF document chain infection is observed with the use of advanced persistence techniques," the NITB said.

"Avoid downloading documents from unknown email addresses," the board added.



Read more: WhatsApp confirms it has launched video, voice calls for desktop version