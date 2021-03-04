Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Thursday Mar 04 2021
By
Web Desk

'Malware alert': Avoid downloads from unknown email addresses

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

A Reuters representational image.

  • National Information Technology Board warns against downloading files from unknown email addresses
  • It says emails containing malware were propagated among officials of multiple organizations

Pakistan's National Information Technology Board has warned against downloading files from unknown email addresses and said they might contain malware.

The NITB, in a tweet, said "phishing emails" containing malware were propagated among officials of multiple organisations.

"RTF document chain infection is observed with the use of advanced persistence techniques," the NITB said.

"Avoid downloading documents from unknown email addresses," the board added.

Read more: WhatsApp confirms it has launched video, voice calls for desktop version

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp will have 'self-destructing photos'

WhatsApp will have 'self-destructing photos'
WhatsApp confirms it has launched video, voice calls for desktop version

WhatsApp confirms it has launched video, voice calls for desktop version
WhatsApp web update: Voice, video calls made available for more users

WhatsApp web update: Voice, video calls made available for more users
SoundCloud to be first music app with 'fan-powered' artist payments

SoundCloud to be first music app with 'fan-powered' artist payments
Up to four users can now group stream on Instagram Live Rooms

Up to four users can now group stream on Instagram Live Rooms
Twitter introduces 'strike system' to curb coronavirus lies

Twitter introduces 'strike system' to curb coronavirus lies
WhatsApp rolls out Sticker Maker app in three countries

WhatsApp rolls out Sticker Maker app in three countries
Users can now create wallpapers on WhatsApp to avoid 'mix ups'

Users can now create wallpapers on WhatsApp to avoid 'mix ups'
Telegram reveals 'unlimited preview power' for users through custom widgets

Telegram reveals 'unlimited preview power' for users through custom widgets
Pakistani users warned of fake links to Signal, Babble, TeleChatty and Filos

Pakistani users warned of fake links to Signal, Babble, TeleChatty and Filos
iOS Whatsapp users report problems in playing voice messages

iOS Whatsapp users report problems in playing voice messages
Telegram update brings users auto-delete, widgets and unlimited group member options

Telegram update brings users auto-delete, widgets and unlimited group member options

Latest

view all