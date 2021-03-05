Zardari, Fazl, Nawaz agree on fresh polls immediately

(PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman (L), former prime minister Nawaz Sharif (C), President Asif Ali Zardari (R)

ISLAMABAD: After Yousuf Raza Gilani's victory in the Senate elections from Islamabad, former president Asif Ali Zardari held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to discuss Opposition’s future course of action, The News reported on Friday.

According to party sources, the three leaders reached the consensus that it was time for fresh polls and Prime Minister Imran Khan must resign immediately.

Thanking both party leaders for their support for Gilani's victory as the joint PDM candidate, Zardari said that the anti-government alliance, the PDM, ensured the defeat of the PTI candidate and exposed the government with its political strategy.

“The government members are in contact with us as they are fed up with the [PTI leadership]," Zardari reportedly told them.

During the conversation, it was decided that the political struggle from the PDM platform would be expedited for sending the government packing.



Senate Chairman slot

The leaders mutually decided that the nominee for the Senate chairman slot would be decided after consultations with the PDM member parties.

The PTI-led government would be sent packing with joint struggle from the PDM platform, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said during the discussions, according to the pubication.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also called the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, and thanked him for PML-N's support for Gilani in Senate polls.