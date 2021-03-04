Imran Khan has been rejected by his own MNAs, allies, Bilawal claims

Can't connect right now! retry
PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been rejected by his own MNAs and allies.

Bilawal was addressing a press conference in Islamabad, alongside PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gillani, during which he said that PM Imran Khan will have to correct his ways and "stop creating a drama."

"You will not be able to escape. We will not give you an NRO. And we will not spare you," he said.

Bilawal went on to say that the "incompetent, illegal" government only brought pain and suffering to the people of Pakistan and claimed that "every citizen of Pakistan celebrated the victory of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)" after Gillani defeated PTI's Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in the Senate elections.


