Watch: Imran Tahir pays tribute to late Pakistani cricketer Tahir Mughal

Mulan Sultans Imran Tahir celebrates after taking Saim Ayub's wicket. Photo: PCB Instagram





Imran Tahir wears shirt with Pakistani cricketer Tahir Mughal’s face on it

Mughal passed away in January this year after battling cancer

Mughal was one of the few Pakistani bowlers who had over 500 First-Class wickets





KARACHI: Leave it to Imran Tahir to know how to celebrate best and make it count as well.



Pakistanis and cricket fans around the world were delighted at Imran Tahir's heartwarming gesture when he paid tribute to an ex-Pakistani cricketer who passed away earlier this year.



Tahir picked up Saim Ayub's prized scalp when the latter tried to loft a delivery from the former out of the stadium but was caught at the boundary.



In his traditional celebration, Tahir ran away from the fielders in jubilation and took off his jersey. Underneath, he wore another shirt that contained the picture of Tahir Mughal, a Pakistani First-Class cricketer who passed away earlier this year.



"A touching tribute by Imran Tahir for Tahir Mughal, the Pakistani ex-cricketer who passed away earlier this year," wrote the PCB as it shared the video on Instagram.







Mughal, a Pakistani cricketer from Daska, Sialkot, passed away in January 2021 after battling cancer. The 43-year-old had played for Agriculture Development Bank of Pakistan, Gujranwala Cricket Association, Lahore Badshahs, Sialkot Cricket Association and most prominently, the Sialkot Stallions.

He was one of the few Pakistani bowlers who had notched up 500 plus wickets in First-Class cricket.

In the 112 First-Class matches Mughal played, he scored a single century and 13 half-centuries as well.