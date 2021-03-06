Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock spotted shooting together for upcoming starrer 'Bullet Train'

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock were clicked filming on the set in Los Angeles

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock are coming together for the first time in a movie called Bullet Train.



According to reports, the two stars were clicked filming on the set in Los Angeles.

Page Six obtained pictures of Pitt and Bullock walking by a dumpster on fire while shooting a crash scene.

While the Ad Astra star was seen in a bloodied avatar rocking a ponytail and a dirty shirt with fake blood on it, Bullock donned a layered white button-up shirt and trench coat.

They were also seen taking the necessary safety measures in between takes as they covered their face with shields.

Earlier in December, Bullet Train's shooting was halted after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.