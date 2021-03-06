Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox indulges in self-praise

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 06, 2021

It's not often Megan Fox shares her pictures on social media but when she does, she leaves millions of people swooning over her.

The Transformers actress on Friday shared multiple new pictures on her Instagram account. More than one million people liked her pictures within a few hours.

The actress looked chic in the photos which she captioned, "She's a goth girl, she's [a] pop girl".

Megan Fox has been dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly since she split with estranged husband Brian Austin Green.


