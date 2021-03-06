Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Mar 06 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 2021 fallout: PCB medical chief Dr Sohail Saleem sends resignation to chairman Ehsan Mani

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 06, 2021

PCB Director of Medical and Sports Sciences Dr Sohail Saleem. Photo: PCB

  • Resignation comes after PCB failed to set up a successful biosecure bubble for PSL amid coronavirus.
  • PCB spokesperson says Chairman Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan will give the final approval on Sohail Saleem's resignation.
  • If the resignation is accepted, Saleem will serve a one-month notice period.

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board’s Director of Medical and Sports Sciences Dr Sohail Saleem has sent his resignation to Chairman Ehsan Mani over the failed biosecure bubble set up for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which led to the postponement of the league, after several players contracted coronavirus.

“Dr Sohail has sent his resignation to Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani,” the PCB spokesperson told the media. He added that the PCB chairman and chief executive Wasim Khan will give the final approval on the resignation.

The spokesperson said that if the resignation is accepted then Dr Saleem will serve a month-long notice period. He added that within that period Dr Saleem will cooperate with the probe that will look into the failure of the biosecure bubble which led to the PSL’s postponement.

Read more: How did the virus enter the bio-secure bubble? PSL franchise owners raise questions

Dr Saleem had been under fire ever since the PCB put the tournament on hold.

PSL 2021 postponed due to COVID-19

The sixth edition of PSL was postponed earlier this week due to rising COVID-19 cases among the players and officials involved in the tournament.

“Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect," read the PCB statement.

It said that the decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on February 20.

Read more: Shoaib Akhtar 'really, really angry' in latest rant as PSL 2021 gets postponed

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan held a media conference at the National Stadium to discuss the tournament's postponement.

He said that they had to put PSL on hold as they were not “effectively” able to enforce the standard operating procedures required for a bio secure bubble.

More From Sports:

India trounce England to secure spot at World Test Championship final

India trounce England to secure spot at World Test Championship final
PCB to outsource management of biosecure bubble for remaining PSL 6 games

PCB to outsource management of biosecure bubble for remaining PSL 6 games
Watch: Shahid Afridi's youngest, sporting new 'hairstyle', walks to daddy all by herself

Watch: Shahid Afridi's youngest, sporting new 'hairstyle', walks to daddy all by herself
'Leaving PSL 2021 incomplete not easy for me': Rutherford says goodbye to Zalmi fans

'Leaving PSL 2021 incomplete not easy for me': Rutherford says goodbye to Zalmi fans
Watch: Imran Tahir pays tribute to late Pakistani cricketer Tahir Mughal

Watch: Imran Tahir pays tribute to late Pakistani cricketer Tahir Mughal
Karachi police arrest PSL’s five ‘most wanted’ gamblers

Karachi police arrest PSL’s five ‘most wanted’ gamblers
Close to 190 PSL players, officials refuse to get coronavirus vaccine

Close to 190 PSL players, officials refuse to get coronavirus vaccine
Shahid Afridi says PSL 'could have been completed' despite challenges

Shahid Afridi says PSL 'could have been completed' despite challenges
PSL 2021: PCB looking for a window to hold remaining 20 games

PSL 2021: PCB looking for a window to hold remaining 20 games

Shoaib Akhtar 'really, really angry' in latest rant as PSL 2021 gets postponed

Shoaib Akhtar 'really, really angry' in latest rant as PSL 2021 gets postponed
How did the virus enter the bio-secure bubble? PSL franchise owners raise questions

How did the virus enter the bio-secure bubble? PSL franchise owners raise questions
Imad Wasim, wife welcome baby daughter

Imad Wasim, wife welcome baby daughter

Latest

view all